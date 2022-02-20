Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 17,370 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $4,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth $2,505,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

