Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 308,349 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 174.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 193,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HA. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

