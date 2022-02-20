Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

