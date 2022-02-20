Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.
