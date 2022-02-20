Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,932 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 229.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

