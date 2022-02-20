Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.86.

NYSE:WSO opened at $259.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

