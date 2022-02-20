Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $389,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $381.24 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 245.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.26 and a 200-day moving average of $528.88.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,922 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

