Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

ALLY opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

