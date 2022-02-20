Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,380,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,953,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,915 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

