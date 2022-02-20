Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,129 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 83.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $28.29 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -314.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.