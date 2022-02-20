Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.
GPK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
