Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

GPK opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

