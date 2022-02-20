Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.12

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.12 and traded as low as $21.66. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 330,784 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

