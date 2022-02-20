Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.12

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.12 and traded as low as $21.66. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 330,784 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 64,459 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.