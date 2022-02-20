Gregory Wong Sells 9,101 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuinStreet stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

