Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $13.72 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,058.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.53 or 0.06975576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.00289997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00785289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00071851 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00404078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00220127 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 97,467,480 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.