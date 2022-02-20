GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 33,788 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 773,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $146,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ZYNE stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

