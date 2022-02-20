GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $154,000 in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after buying an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

IMGN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

