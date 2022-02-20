GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $179,000 in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 248,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 442,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 609,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.