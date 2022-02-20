GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. 2.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

