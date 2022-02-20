GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,142,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $412,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,554 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 20,587.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

