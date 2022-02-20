Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $734.27.

NYSE:SAM opened at $378.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.53 and its 200 day moving average is $509.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.14 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.