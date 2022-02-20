Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 66.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 108.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $148.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

