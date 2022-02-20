Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,171 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after purchasing an additional 325,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $35,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG opened at $130.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

