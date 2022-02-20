Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,369 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,450,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 10,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AutoNation by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AN. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Shares of AN stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

