Guggenheim Trims ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Target Price to $40.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,579.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,562,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after buying an additional 2,493,053 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,002,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,609,000 after buying an additional 2,415,134 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $88,091,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,087,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,549,000 after buying an additional 2,188,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.