Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.