Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDI. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HDI stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$42.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.86. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$27.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

