Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 465,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,826,615 shares.The stock last traded at $4.07 and had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

