Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.
