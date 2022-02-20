HC Wainwright Increases Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target to $40.00

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

