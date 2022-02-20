Head-To-Head Analysis: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) vs. Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Homology Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 76.10 -$10.86 million ($0.34) -0.28 Homology Medicines $2.70 million 81.70 -$128.69 million ($1.72) -2.24

Appili Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appili Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics -1,874.06% -576.41% -194.27% Homology Medicines -269.33% -44.87% -37.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Appili Therapeutics and Homology Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Homology Medicines 0 1 2 0 2.67

Homology Medicines has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 444.04%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Appili Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Appili Therapeutics has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats Appili Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company was founded by Saswati Chatterjee in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

