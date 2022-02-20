Head-To-Head Analysis: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million ($1.42) -4.08 Ocugen $42.62 million 16.17 -$21.82 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -47.70% -43.87% Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14%

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.34, meaning that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.58, meaning that its share price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 128.32%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Summary

Ocugen beats Microbot Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body. It makes use of the Self-Cleaning Shunt, a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a Cerebrospinal Fluid shunt system, and is mainly used for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. The TipCat platform, a self-propelling, flexible, and semi-disposable endoscope provides see-and-treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. The company was founded by Harel Gadot, Moshe Shoham, and Yosseph Bornstein on August 2, 1988 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

