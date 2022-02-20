Head-To-Head Comparison: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Mazda Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $110,000.00 31,452.32 -$130.00 million ($1.63) -7.15 Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.18 -$297.52 million $0.63 6.28

Fisker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mazda Motor. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and Mazda Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Mazda Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $23.55, suggesting a potential upside of 101.93%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Mazda Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -448,896.19% -32.49% -25.24% Mazda Motor 2.63% 7.48% 3.01%

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting. The company was founded on January 30, 1920 and is headquartered in Aki, Japan.

