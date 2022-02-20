Head to Head Comparison: TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 89.67%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.98 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.33 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.76 $247.72 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats TransGlobe Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

