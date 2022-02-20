Head-To-Head Survey: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brooks Automation and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lam Research 0 11 14 0 2.56

Brooks Automation currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.24%. Lam Research has a consensus target price of $723.52, suggesting a potential upside of 26.94%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Lam Research.

Risk & Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Lam Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.59 $110.75 million $1.72 50.18 Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.44 $3.91 billion $32.10 17.76

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Brooks Automation pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lam Research pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lam Research has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lam Research is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% Lam Research 27.78% 78.38% 29.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lam Research beats Brooks Automation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David K. Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

