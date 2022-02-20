Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 470,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 395,333 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $17.08 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

