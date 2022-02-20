Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.