High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 62.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $8.35 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

