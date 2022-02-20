HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.