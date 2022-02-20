HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

BYLD stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.