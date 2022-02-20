HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $233.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.53 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

