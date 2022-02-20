Hillstream BioPharma Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:HILS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 21st. Hillstream BioPharma had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Hillstream BioPharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HILS stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Hillstream BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma Inc is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers. Hillstream BioPharma Inc is based in BRIDGEWATER, NJ.

