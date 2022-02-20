Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

