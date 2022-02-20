Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $138.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Macquarie from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

HLT stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

