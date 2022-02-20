Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $170.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.
HLT opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $160.96.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $186,656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Company Profile
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.
