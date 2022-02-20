Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $170.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $140.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $186,656,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.