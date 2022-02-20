Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. 4,917,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30.
About Himax Technologies
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
