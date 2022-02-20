Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.Himax Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. 4,917,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 217,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.