H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.
