Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,848 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 21.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 656.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

AGS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

