Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 30,125 Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BHG stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

