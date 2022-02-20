Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 60,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $3,707,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 657,157 shares of company stock valued at $40,923,593. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.