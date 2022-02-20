Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

