Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after buying an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 194,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,125,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 167,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

